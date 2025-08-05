RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea

How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea

An unbelievable story.
Football news Today, 11:05
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea Getty Images

Newcastle were on a pre-season tour in South Korea when an almost unbelievable and comical situation unfolded.

Details: On social network X (formerly Twitter), it was reported that the English club had forgotten one of their players in Seoul, South Korea. Matt Targett was left behind on the Asian continent and was not on the flight back to Newcastle. The Magpies confirmed that the player is fine and will travel to England separately.

It was also recently revealed that one of this summer’s major transfer sagas could be the possible departure of Alexander Isak from Newcastle. As it turned out, there is a condition under which the Magpies might let the Swede leave.

Reminder: 25-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi has drawn interest from two Premier League giants—Liverpool and Newcastle.

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Popular news
Yamal on vacation in a fashionable outfit Lifestyle Today, 08:36 Rumor has it: Lamine Yamal may have a new girlfriend?
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Hamrun Spartans 0 - 0 Maccabi Tel Aviv Today, 13:00 Europa League
Hamrun Spartans
0
Maccabi Tel Aviv
0
45’ + 5
Malmoe FF 0 - 0 FC Copenhagen Today, 13:00 Champions League
Malmoe FF
0
FC Copenhagen
0
45’ + 1
KF Shkendija - : - Qarabag FK Today, 14:00 Champions League
KF Shkendija
-
Qarabag FK
-
14:00
Dynamo Kyiv - : - Pafos FC Today, 14:00 Champions League
Dynamo Kyiv
-
Pafos FC
-
14:00
Accrington - : - Oldham Today, 14:45 EFL Cup (Carabao Cup)
Accrington
-
Oldham
-
14:45
Klaksvik - : - Neman Grodno Today, 14:45 Europa Conference League
Klaksvik
-
Neman Grodno
-
14:45
Rangers - : - Viktoria Plzen Today, 14:45 Champions League
Rangers
-
Viktoria Plzen
-
14:45
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava 06 aug 2025, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge 06 aug 2025, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:37 Barcelona confident they can win court case against ter Stegen Football news Today, 12:11 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 11:38 “He’s vital for us”: Abdeslam Ouaddou speaks out on Relebohile Mofokeng Football news Today, 11:05 How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea Football news Today, 10:53 Wilshere could return to Arsenal Lifestyle Today, 10:49 “Love you, my friend!” Lamine Yamal sends heartfelt birthday wishes to Pablo Gavi Football news Today, 10:21 Milan strengthen midfield with Ardon Jashari signing Motorsport News Today, 10:15 Hamilton is closing in on an unwelcome Ferrari anti-record that has stood for over 40 years Lifestyle Today, 10:11 Mauro Icardi and his fiancée enjoy a romantic getaway in Istanbul Football news Today, 09:50 MC Alger show interest in Toronto forward who previously worked with Rulani Mokwena
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Naomi Osaka prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football Today Toluca vs New York City: Who will advance to the Leagues Cup playoffs? Football Today Club de Foot Montreal vs Puebla, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Houston Dynamo vs Pachuca: can Pachuca secure a playoff spot in the Leagues Cup? Football 06 aug 2025 Machida vs. Kyoto: Who will reach the Emperor's Cup quarterfinals? Football 06 aug 2025 FC Tokyo vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Arsenal vs Villarreal prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football 06 aug 2025 Lech Poznań vs Crvena Zvezda: will either side take a risk in the first leg of qualification? Football 06 aug 2025 Betis vs Como prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores