How did this happen? Newcastle forgets player in South Korea

Newcastle were on a pre-season tour in South Korea when an almost unbelievable and comical situation unfolded.

Details: On social network X (formerly Twitter), it was reported that the English club had forgotten one of their players in Seoul, South Korea. Matt Targett was left behind on the Asian continent and was not on the flight back to Newcastle. The Magpies confirmed that the player is fine and will travel to England separately.

It was also recently revealed that one of this summer’s major transfer sagas could be the possible departure of Alexander Isak from Newcastle. As it turned out, there is a condition under which the Magpies might let the Swede leave.

Reminder: 25-year-old Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi has drawn interest from two Premier League giants—Liverpool and Newcastle.