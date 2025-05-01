RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Houston Rockets player Alperen Şengün sets new NBA playoff record

Houston Rockets player Alperen Şengün sets new NBA playoff record

Football news Today, 02:21
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Houston Rockets player Alperen Şengün sets new NBA playoff record Getty Images

On the night of Thursday, May 1, the fifth game of the NBA playoff series between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors took place, and a new record was set.

Details: Turkish center Alperen Şengün delivered an impressive performance, scoring 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds, and dishing out nine assists. With this achievement, he became the fastest center in NBA playoff history to reach 100 points, 50 rebounds, and 25 assists. What's more, he's only 22 years old.

The Houston Rockets clinched the win with a score of 131-116 and continue their playoff campaign. The series now stands at 3-2 in favor of Golden State. The next game is scheduled for the night of May 3.

By the way, Cleveland set several new NBA playoff records in their matchup against Miami.

Reminder: The Dailysports team provides you with all the results, schedule, and the NBA playoff bracket.

