Cleveland sets multiple NBA playoff records in game against Miami

On the night of April 28-29, the second participant in the second round of the NBA playoffs was determined, and it was the Cleveland Cavaliers, who defeated the Miami Heat 4-0 in the first-round series. The last, fourth game drew special attention.

Details: In this game, Cleveland secured a victory with a score of 138-83, a 55-point difference that set a new NBA playoff record. The previous record was set in 2015 between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks, 120-66 (+54).

Cleveland also won the last two playoff games with a 92-point margin, and the overall advantage was a record-breaking 122 points. With this, the Cavaliers broke an even older record that had stood since the 2010 playoffs.

Back then, in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Orlando Magic defeated the Atlanta Hawks with a 101-point difference.

Reminder: You can follow all the 2025 NBA playoff games on Dailysports.