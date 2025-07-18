Honduras Liga Nacional Postpones Apertura 2025 Kickoff Due to Platense's Reinstatement

The 2025 Apertura tournament in Honduras will not kick off as scheduled this weekend. As reported by Diez, the Liga Nacional officially announced on Thursday that all matches from the opening round will be rescheduled following a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ordered Platense’s reinstatement into the top division.

The league was set to begin with a match between Choloma and Juticalpa FC at the Rubén Deras Stadium. However, upon receiving the league's announcement, Juticalpa returned to Olancho, effectively canceling the fixture.

This last-minute change stems from the need to reorganize the competition to accommodate Platense and ensure all teams begin on equal terms. The first-round fixtures will now be played between July 23 and 24, though exact dates and kickoff times will be announced on Monday to allow clubs to adjust logistics and encourage fan attendance.

The decision has sparked widespread reactions across Honduran football, as fans and stakeholders had been eagerly awaiting the start of the tournament. Platense’s return to the top flight reshapes the competitive landscape of the 2025 Apertura.