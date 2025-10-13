History gives Orlando Pirates the edge over ST Eloi Lupopo

Pirates face the DRC side this Sunday away from home

History suggests that Orlando Pirates will not have a tough time in their Caf Champions League preliminary round against ST Eloi Lupopo.

Pirates face the Democratic Republic of Congo side in their second round preliminary stage of the continental competition.

On two occasions, the DRC side has been knocked by local teams in the Caf competitions.

Two seasons ago, The Railmen faced Marumo Gallants in their two-legged matches, losing 2-1 at home and 3-2 at home.

A season later they faced Sekhukhune United in the Caf Confederation Cup second preliminary round.

At home in Lubumbashi, Lupopo salvaged a 1-1 draw but fell 3-1 to Babina Noko in South Africa.

Now this time, they face the Sea Robbers, who are currently on song in the local game.

And given how Lupopo have performed against PSL teams, it will not be a pie in the sky to predict that Pirates will have an easy passage to the next round of Caf Champions League.

Their 7-0 aggregate thrashing of little-known Lesotho side in Lioli FC is also another reason why Pirates look set to qualify for the Group stages.

Pirates are away for the first leg on October 19 with the return leg seeing the DRC side visiting South Africa a week later.

Whichever way you look at it, history is on Pirates’ side to win.