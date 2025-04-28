Historic Stakes: Pyramids FC and Sundowns to Collide for CAF Glory

Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face off in the 2025 CAF Champions League final, and football fans are expecting an electrifying match.

How They Reached the Final

Pyramids FC secured their historic first final appearance by eliminating Orlando Pirates. After a 0-0 draw in South Africa, the Egyptians edged the second leg 3-2 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place after a tense battle against Al Ahly. A 1-1 draw at the Cairo International Stadium allowed the South Africans to progress on away goals.

𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗜𝗔, 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗬𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗜𝗗𝗦 🏆



The Brazilians will do battle with Pyramids FC in the #TotalEnergiesCAFCL final! 🇿🇦🇪🇬#Sundowns #RabatsenaGape pic.twitter.com/z6fyaajW2l — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 25, 2025

Historic Stakes

Mamelodi Sundowns, crowned champions once before in 2016 against Zamalek, are aiming for their second title.

Meanwhile, Pyramids FC, led by Congolese attacker Fiston Kalala Mayele, hopes to achieve its first continental triumph.

Key Details: Dates, Broadcast, and Prize Money

First Leg: Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa, May 24, 2025

Second Leg: 30 June Stadium in Egypt, June 1, 2025

The Middle East and North Africa will only be able to watch the matches on beIN Sports.

𝗖𝗔𝗙 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗚𝗨𝗘 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗔𝗟!



The CAF Champions League final 2025 will be contested between Mamelodi Sundowns and Pyramids FC. 🇿🇦🇪🇬



The final will be played across 2 legs on the 24 May 2025 & 1 June 2025. 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/AAvFu0EorN — Sahil Ebrahim (@sahil_e_) April 25, 2025

Financial rewards are also on the line:

Winner: 4 million dollar

Runner up: 2.5 million dollar

The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to Africa’s most prestigious club competition.