Historic Stakes: Pyramids FC and Sundowns to Collide for CAF Glory
Football news Today, 18:03Khaled Hegazy Dailysports's expert
Pyramids FC and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to face off in the 2025 CAF Champions League final, and football fans are expecting an electrifying match.
How They Reached the Final
- Pyramids FC secured their historic first final appearance by eliminating Orlando Pirates. After a 0-0 draw in South Africa, the Egyptians edged the second leg 3-2 at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.
- Mamelodi Sundowns booked their place after a tense battle against Al Ahly. A 1-1 draw at the Cairo International Stadium allowed the South Africans to progress on away goals.
Historic Stakes
Mamelodi Sundowns, crowned champions once before in 2016 against Zamalek, are aiming for their second title.
Meanwhile, Pyramids FC, led by Congolese attacker Fiston Kalala Mayele, hopes to achieve its first continental triumph.
Key Details: Dates, Broadcast, and Prize Money
- First Leg: Loftus Versfeld Stadium in South Africa, May 24, 2025
- Second Leg: 30 June Stadium in Egypt, June 1, 2025
The Middle East and North Africa will only be able to watch the matches on beIN Sports.
Financial rewards are also on the line:
- Winner: 4 million dollar
- Runner up: 2.5 million dollar
The stage is set for a thrilling conclusion to Africa’s most prestigious club competition.
