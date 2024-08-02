Historic moment. Greece won an Olympic medal in swimming for the first time since 1896

Yesterday, Greek swimmer Apostolos Christou made history by winning a silver medal in the 200-meter backstroke, becoming the first Greek athlete to win an Olympic medal in swimming since the inaugural modern Olympic Games in Athens in 1896.

At those Games, Greece won 1 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze medals in swimming.

Christou completed the distance in 1:54.82 minutes, with Hungary's Hubert Kos winning the gold medal. Swiss swimmer Roman Mityukov claimed the bronze.

The 27-year-old Greek was also close to reaching the podium in the 100-meter backstroke but finished in fourth place.

The medal was Greece's second medal overall at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The country also has a bronze medal in men's 90kg judo, won by Theodoros Tselidis.

