Hinting at a transfer? Wirtz says he wants to step out of his comfort zone

Bayer Leverkusen’s young sensation Florian Wirtz has long been linked with a move away from the “Pharmacists.” It appears the player himself is also ready to turn the page and start a new chapter in his career.

Details: Wirtz stated that he’s looking forward to stepping out of his comfort zone and trying something new. He believes he’ll quickly adapt to any team’s lineup.

Quote: “I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and experience something new. I know the dressing room well and I’m confident I’ll fit in quickly with any team. I’m very fortunate that there are so many great clubs nearby, and now I get to play for one of the best clubs in Germany and Europe.

I have huge respect for the guys who come to Leverkusen, for example, from South America or Africa—leaving their families and environment behind for their careers,” Wirtz told Sports Illustrated.

Reminder: Earlier reports suggested that Wirtz informed Bayer’s head coach Xabi Alonso that he intends to continue his career in Germany and wants to join Bayern.