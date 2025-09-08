Hilarious. Peter Crouch takes the field as a mascot for a non-league club
Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch has once again showcased his playful side, appearing on the pitch as a mascot boy during a Premier Division South league match. The moment was featured on Sky Sports’ social media channels.
Crouch walked onto the field hand-in-hand with a player from Farnham Town, a non-league side. The scene was incredibly amusing, as Crouch, standing in front of the player, completely dwarfed him thanks to his towering height (over 2 meters).
Additionally, Peter took part in other matchday activities. The ex-footballer played as a goalkeeper in a halftime penalty shootout, and even tried to win a free drink for every fan by attempting to hit the crossbar from long range—but narrowly missed.
It’s worth recalling that Crouch, over the course of his career, made 42 appearances for the England national team in all competitions. He scored 22 goals and provided 4 assists for the Three Lions, including a memorable strike at the 2006 World Cup.