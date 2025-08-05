“He’s vital for us”: Abdeslam Ouaddou speaks out on Relebohile Mofokeng

Orlando Pirates have kicked off their new season with a quarter-final clash against Polokwane City in the MTN8, and Relebohile Mofokeng featured in the match. The Pirates’ head coach underlined just how important the player is to the squad.

Details: Speaking to iDiski Times, Abdeslam Ouaddou stated that Mofokeng is absolutely essential for Orlando Pirates. He emphasized the player's importance and expressed hope that he would remain with the team.

Quote: “With such a talented player, of course, many clubs will be interested, but I trust my board of directors, I trust the club, because he’s without a doubt one of our key players this season. We need him to compete at the highest level—we need players like him in our squad,” said the Orlando Pirates boss.

Since 2023, Relebohile Mofokeng has made 90 appearances for the club, scoring 18 goals and providing 22 assists in the Betway Championship.

Reminder: The PSL is currently handing out individual awards for last season, and one of Orlando Pirates’ standout performers has been recognised. The award went to forward Relebohile Mofokeng.