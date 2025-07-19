Here we go! Aubameyang returns to Marseille

The Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to rejoin Marseille. This was reported by renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, who added his iconic 'Here we go.'

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the 36-year-old striker has verbally agreed terms with the French club and will sign a two-year contract. Just yesterday, Aubameyang officially terminated his contract with Saudi club Al-Qadsiah by mutual consent.

Notably, before his move to the Middle East, Aubameyang spent one season with Marseille, netting 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 51 appearances. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €3.5 million.