He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal

In Italy, a scandal regarding illicit bets placed by football players continues to unfold. The latest participant to be implicated is AS Roma's defender, Nicola Zalewski. According to reports from La Repubblica, Zalewski made a bet on a specific occurrence during a match involving his team.

On the 22nd of May, AS Roma was pitted against Salernitana in Serie A. Nicola Zalewski made a bet on himself receiving a yellow card. Remarkably, Zalewski was booked during the fourth minute of added time in the second half.

Prior to this, members of the Italian national team, Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali, were questioned by the police in connection to this ongoing investigation.