He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal
Football news Today, 15:24
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
In Italy, a scandal regarding illicit bets placed by football players continues to unfold. The latest participant to be implicated is AS Roma's defender, Nicola Zalewski. According to reports from La Repubblica, Zalewski made a bet on a specific occurrence during a match involving his team.
On the 22nd of May, AS Roma was pitted against Salernitana in Serie A. Nicola Zalewski made a bet on himself receiving a yellow card. Remarkably, Zalewski was booked during the fourth minute of added time in the second half.
Prior to this, members of the Italian national team, Nicolo Zaniolo and Sandro Tonali, were questioned by the police in connection to this ongoing investigation.
Popular news
Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a goal in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen
Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a goal in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Today, 15:24 He made a bet on himself. A player from AS Roma has become embroiled in a scandal Football news Today, 15:04 FC Barcelona has suffered the loss of yet another player due to injury Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Today, 14:08 Euro 2024. Battle of the underdogs. Azerbaijan secures an away victory against Estonia Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Today, 13:35 One prime candidate and two alternatives. Who will be the new head coach of Real Madrid? Football news Today, 13:07 The coach of Team Brazil: One mustn't casually toss popcorn at Neymar Football news Today, 12:57 Abstained from football betting. Tonali and Zaniolo underwent police interrogation Football news Today, 12:49 Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG
Sport Predictions
Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023