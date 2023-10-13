Abstained from football betting. Tonali and Zaniolo underwent police interrogation
Football news Today, 12:57
Photo: GETTY IMAGES
Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were on the brink of shedding tears during their police interrogation, as reported by La Reppublica. The Italian national team players found themselves deeply unsettled by suspicions of unlawful gambling.
Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo did not refute their participation in games of chance. Nevertheless, they categorically deny engaging in football-related wagers. Tonali and Zaniolo assert that on illicit platforms, their pursuits revolved around blackjack and poker.
Popular news
Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final
Football news Today, 11:03 VIDEO. In the Premier League, the best goal and save of September were chosen
Football news Today, 10:37 Manchester City is interested in signing a key midfielder from Real Madrid
Football news Today, 03:27 PHOTO. Paraguayan footballer spat at Messi during match
Football news Today, 00:40 VIDEO. Argentina's modest victory and Brazil's failure: results of the 2026 World Cup qualifying
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Today, 14:08 Euro 2024. Battle of the underdogs. Azerbaijan secures an away victory against Estonia Football news Today, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Today, 13:35 One prime candidate and two alternatives. Who will be the new head coach of Real Madrid? Football news Today, 13:07 The coach of Team Brazil: One mustn't casually toss popcorn at Neymar Football news Today, 12:57 Abstained from football betting. Tonali and Zaniolo underwent police interrogation Football news Today, 12:49 Champions in terms of millions expended. The President of La Liga trolls at PSG Football news Today, 12:26 El Shaarawy called up to the national team for the first time in over two and a half years Football news Today, 11:35 Historical Record. Argentina last conceded in the 2022 World Cup Final Football news Today, 11:15 Italy vs Malta: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Sport Predictions
Football 14 oct 2023 Northern Ireland vs San Marino prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football 14 oct 2023 Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Georgia vs Cyprus prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023