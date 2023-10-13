Abstained from football betting. Tonali and Zaniolo underwent police interrogation

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo were on the brink of shedding tears during their police interrogation, as reported by La Reppublica. The Italian national team players found themselves deeply unsettled by suspicions of unlawful gambling.

Sandro Tonali and Nicolo Zaniolo did not refute their participation in games of chance. Nevertheless, they categorically deny engaging in football-related wagers. Tonali and Zaniolo assert that on illicit platforms, their pursuits revolved around blackjack and poker.