"He is not a coach" – Radja Nainggolan unleashes scathing criticism of Roberto Martinez

Personal grudge or justified critique?

The Belgian midfielder did not hold back his emotions during the interview.

Details: According to CentreGoals, 37-year-old Lokeren midfielder Radja Nainggolan delivered a harsh assessment of former Belgium national team head coach Roberto Martinez:

"He is not a football expert, he’s a very poor coach. Belgium could have won titles if it wasn’t for him. When we had problems, it always came down to passing the ball to Hazard, De Bruyne, or Lukaku. No style, no tactics. Today, I tell myself I would have preferred to play for Indonesia because there I would have been respected." Nainggolan stated.

52-year-old Spanish manager Roberto Martinez led the Belgian national team from 2016 to 2022. During his tenure, Belgium's much-heralded “Golden Generation”—featuring Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Courtois, Nainggolan, and many other stars—failed to capture any major silverware under his guidance.

Back in 2017, a rift emerged between Radja and Martinez after the head coach dropped Nainggolan from the national squad, a move that deeply angered the player, who believed the decision was unjust.

