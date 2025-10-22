"He Has to Calm Down": Ex-Eagle Sam Sodje Warns Nwabali

Former defender says Super Eagles goalkeeper's attitude is now 'bad' and coach must intervene before WC qualifiers

Former Nigeria international Sam Sodje has issued a strong warning about the behaviour of Super Eagles first-choice goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, calling his recent conduct overconfident and potentially disruptive.

Speaking on Brila FM, Sodje supported head coach Eric Chelle’s reported consideration of other goalkeeping options before next month's FIFA World Cup playoffs. Sodje believes Nwabali's behaviour goes beyond mere confidence.

“There’s a difference between being confident and having a bad attitude,” Sodje stated. “He acts like someone who cannot handle fame and success. He has to calm down.”

Sodje stressed that this attitude could lead to critical errors if not handled immediately, potentially costing the team a match.

“If the coach feels Stanley could cost us the game, then he has to act now. The team needs a psychologist to help him refocus,” he added as he noted that others have been in the team for longer. “Someone needs to speak to him before things get out of hand.” Sodje concluded that discipline and composure are vital for Nigeria's upcoming crucial fixtures.