Osimhen, Nwabali and Bameyi Fly Nigeria’s Flag in CAF Awards 2025

Three Nigerian stars shortlisted as CAF unveils nominees for Africa’s top football honours

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced its nominees for the CAF Awards 2025, confirming Nigeria's strong presence among Africa's football elite. Star striker Victor Osimhen, goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, and young defender Daniel Bameyi have all earned nominations following standout performances at club and international levels.

Victor Osimhen is a contender for the prestigious CAF Men's Player of the Year award. His exceptional season with Galatasaray saw him claim the Turkish Süper Lig Golden Boot with 26 goals – this helped his team secure the league title and a domestic double, including the Turkish Cup. He recorded an impressive 37 goals and eight assists across all competitions. Osimhen faces stiff competition from stars like Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, and Serhou Guirassy.

In the Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year category, 29-year-old Stanley Nwabali represents Nigeria. After moving to South Africa’s Chippa United, Nwabali caught the continent's attention at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, where he kept four clean sheets in seven matches as Nigeria won the silver medal. His rivals are other top keepers – Andre Onana, Yassine Bounou, and Édouard Mendy.

Rounding out the nominations is 19-year-old Daniel Bameyi, shortlisted for Men’s Young Player of the Year. Bameyi's "leadership and defensive solidity were key" as he captained Nigeria's U-20 team to the round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

The winners will be revealed at the CAF Awards 2025 ceremony, scheduled for December.