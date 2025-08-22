Hartford Striker Mamadou Dieng Joins Minnesota United in Club-Record Move

Hartford Athletic has confirmed the transfer of forward Mamadou Dieng to Minnesota United FC in Major League Soccer. The deal marks the largest outgoing transfer in Hartford’s history and the first direct move from the club to MLS. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The 21-year-old Senegalese striker leaves as Hartford’s all-time leading scorer, netting 23 goals in 56 appearances across all competitions since arriving in 2024. Known for his pace and decisive finishing, Dieng became a fan favorite and closed his tenure with an impressive run of six goals in his final five matches.

Head coach Brendan Burke praised Dieng’s growth and professionalism, saying the forward had proven ready for the next level while acknowledging the challenge of losing such a key player. Hartford chairman Bruce Mandell described the transfer as a landmark moment, underlining the club’s commitment to developing talent capable of competing at the highest level and strengthening its reputation within the USL Championship.

Dieng, a native of Dakar and a product of Senegal’s Sahel Academy, now begins a new chapter in Minnesota after establishing himself as one of Hartford’s most impactful players.