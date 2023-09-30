Harry Kane's hat-trick in the Bundesliga for Bayern Munich was not credited. What transpired?

RU RU NG NG
On September 23rd, a match from the 5th round of the Bundesliga took place between Bayern Munich and Bochum. The game concluded with a scoreline of 3-0 in favor of the Munich-based team.

A hat-trick in this game was scored by the English forward, Harry Kane. However, the Englishman was not credited with a traditional German hat-trick.

The captain of the English national team needed 12 minutes to score his first goal, and then Kane completed the game with two more goals in the second half. However, two different players scored between his first and second goals, and one player scored between his second and third. After Kane made it 2-0 for Bayern, goals from Matthijs de Ligt and Leroy Sane increased the lead to 4-0.

Then, the 30-year-old footballer converted a penalty in the 54th minute, marking Bayern's fifth goal. In the 81st minute, Matis Tel netted the sixth goal for the Bavarians, and seven minutes later, Kane scored his third goal of the match, setting the final score at 7-0.

However, in the Bundesliga, Kane's three goals were not recognized as a traditional German hat-trick. To achieve a so-called "true" hat-trick in Germany, one must score three goals in a single half, with no other player scoring in between.

The last player to accomplish a "true" German hat-trick was Freiburg's forward Vincenzo Grifo. On November 13, 2022, he scored three goals in a row against Union Berlin within 20 minutes of the first half. It's worth noting that his hat-trick was almost spoiled if Union Berlin had converted a penalty.

Today, on September 30th, Bayern Munich will play against RB Leipzig in the 6th round of the Bundesliga.

