Harambee Stars Defender Alphonce Omija Opens Up on Life at Tunisian Giants Étoile du Sahel

The Harambee Stars and Étoile Sportive du Sahel defender has opened up about the hurdles he's faced since making the move to Tunisia, with the language barrier standing out as his biggest challenge so far.

The defender joined the two-time CAF Confederation Cup champions earlier this year after catching the eye with standout performances during the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN). His switch from Gor Mahia came after just one season with the Kenyan Premier League side.

Since arriving in North Africa, Omija has quickly established himself as a key figure in the club’s backline, earning consistent starts even as the team struggles to find form this season. Speaking to the media recently, the 22-year-old shed light on both the opportunities and challenges he has faced since making the move.

“I can rate my adaptation at 6.5 to 7,” Omija said. “The main issue is the language barrier because they speak French and Arabic. I understand a bit of Arabic, having played in Oman, but French is a struggle. So far, so good.”

The former Kariobangi Sharks and Wazito FC defender noted that the language hurdle has been the most difficult part of adjusting to life in Tunisia. However, his brief experience in Oman gave him a slight advantage in understanding basic Arabic, which has helped him communicate better with teammates and coaching staff.

Omija was part of the starting eleven on Sunday when Étoile suffered a 2-0 defeat to Kenyan outfit Nairobi United in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second-round clash. The match, held behind closed doors at Ulinzi Sports Complex, marked a return to familiar territory for the Kenyan defender.

When asked how he’s managed to cement his place in the squad so quickly, Omija pointed to his calm approach and tactical flexibility.

“I have been calm and trying to be real with what I do. I have tried to fit in,” he explained. “Their playing style mainly emphasizes passing the ball, and when you have that ability like I do, it helps. It has also been about learning and adapting to the team’s style of play.”

Étoile Sportive du Sahel will have it all to do in the return leg this coming Sunday in Tunis, where they will be desperate to overturn the two-goal deficit and secure a place in the group stage of the competition. For Omija, the match will not only be a chance to help his side bounce back but also to continue proving himself on the continental stage.