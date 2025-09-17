Happy together. Mauro Icardi shares a new personal photo with his fiancée

A beautiful couple

Galatasaray captain Mauro Icardi is relishing his new relationship with his beloved China Suárez. The footballer shared another intimate snapshot with his girlfriend on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted a photo with China, captioned with the romantic phrase: "The love of my life." It seems the couple are deeply in love and truly happy together.

As a reminder, the couple officially announced their romance at the start of this year. Previously, Icardi split from his former wife Wanda Nara after 10 years of marriage. Mauro has two daughters with Wanda, Francesca and Isabella.

It's also worth noting that the Argentine star finally returned to the pitch after nearly a year sidelined by a serious injury. Icardi made his first start in a Turkish Super Lig match against Eyüpspor and marked the occasion with yet another goal.

Tomorrow, on September 18, Galatasaray will play their opening match of the new Champions League season. The Turkish side will face Eintracht Frankfurt.