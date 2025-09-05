Haiti and Honduras Begin World Cup Qualifying in Curaçao Amid Security Crisis

Haiti and Honduras will open their Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday under unusual circumstances. According to EFE, the Group C clash will be staged at Willemstad’s Ergilio Hato Stadium in Curaçao due to the political and social turmoil in Haiti, which made hosting unsafe.

Group C also features Costa Rica and Nicaragua, with only the group winner earning a direct berth to the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The runner-up will head to an intercontinental playoff.

Honduras, led by Colombian coach Reinaldo Rueda, brings key players from abroad, including Anthony “Choco” Lozano of Mexico’s Santos Laguna and Luis Palma of Poland’s Lech Poznan. Midfielder Edwin Rodríguez said before the team’s arrival: “This qualifying campaign begins with a lot of dreams and a lot of desire from us.”

Haiti counters with a roster guided by French manager Sébastien Migné. The squad features striker Frantzdy Pierrot of AEK Athens and Martin Expérience of Nancy, among others with European experience. Despite losing home advantage, the Haitians hope to remain competitive in pursuit of a World Cup berth.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. local time with Canadian referee Pierre-Luc Lauziere in charge. Following the match, Honduras will return to Tegucigalpa to prepare for Tuesday’s clash against Nicaragua, while Haiti continues its push to reach the tournament for the first time in over 50 years.