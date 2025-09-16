Gustavo Quinteros Appointed Independiente Coach, Set for Derby Debut

According to Bolavip, Independiente has named Gustavo Quinteros as its new head coach following the departure of Julio Vaccari. The 59-year-old signed a deal until December 2026 and, due to timing, is expected to make his debut in the Avellaneda derby against Racing rather than in this weekend’s match against San Lorenzo.

Quinteros inherits a troubled side. Independiente has not won since June 29, when they defeated Gimnasia de Mendoza in the Copa Argentina. Since then, the team has recorded two victories and five defeats, in addition to a painful Copa Sudamericana elimination. The club’s board sees Quinteros as the man to stabilize the situation and restore momentum.

His most recent job was at Gremio, where he managed 17 games with 10 wins, 4 draws and 3 losses. Before that, he led Vélez through a historic campaign, capturing the 2024 Liga Profesional title with 28 victories, 13 draws and 9 defeats. The downside was his struggles in decisive matches, having lost three finals — twice against Estudiantes and once against Central Córdoba.

This will be his second spell as a head coach in Argentine football. If the timeline prevents him from being on the bench against San Lorenzo, his first official appearance could come directly in the high-stakes Avellaneda derby at Racing’s stadium, a dramatic stage for the beginning of his tenure.