Gustavo Costas Contacts Marcos Rojo in Surprise Racing Move

Football news Yesterday, 23:35
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
A major twist in the Argentine transfer market could be unfolding, as Racing Club manager Gustavo Costas reportedly reached out to Marcos Rojo to explore the possibility of signing him. The Boca Juniors defender has been sidelined by coach Miguel Ángel Russo and is on the verge of terminating his contract with the club.

As reported by DSports Radio, Racing's interest intensified following Rojo’s recent fallout with Boca’s management. The former Argentina international is not training with the main squad and, along with Cristian Lema and Marcelo Saracchi, is working separately under club staff supervision.

Rojo’s future remains uncertain, with other suitors including Estudiantes, Independiente, and even Inter Miami reportedly monitoring the situation. His contract runs until December, but Boca’s intention is to negotiate an early exit, particularly after the player's disciplinary issues came to light. Along with two other players, Rojo defied eviction from Boca's professional locker room and his standing with the coaching staff appears to be more fragile than ever.

If Costas manages to convince Rojo, the deal could become one of the most headline-grabbing moves of the Argentine season, bringing a seasoned, high-profile defender into Racing’s back line during a critical rebuilding phase.

Related teams and leagues
Racing Club Racing Club Schedule Racing Club News Racing Club Transfers
