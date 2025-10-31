Gusau Backs Chelle to Lead Nigeria Through AFCON

Super Eagles coach retains full support despite World Cup qualification doubts

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has firmly dismissed calls for Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle's removal, publicly confirming that the French-Malian will lead the team to the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament. This declaration comes amidst significant uncertainty and criticism following the Eagles' struggle in the World Cup qualifiers and the poor performance of the CHAN team.

The struggles had fueled demands for Chelle's sack, with critics questioning his formations and overall capability. However, Gusau has offered a vote of confidence, emphasizing the coach's existing deal.

In a video statement, Gusau addressed the situation: “He has a two-year contract with us, so nobody should think he is only here to assist for the World Cup. His deal covers the World Cup qualifying matches as well as the AFCON.”

The NFF boss expressed excitement that the team secured a playoff spot, marking a successful "first hurdle," and promised continuous backing for Chelle.

Gusau further stated, “A lot of Nigerians doubted why we appointed him, but thank God, he has shown his capability to manage the national team. Our responsibility now is to give him all the support he needs to perform his duties and deliver the results the country expects.”

Chelle remains unbeaten since taking charge, and he is now set to guide the Super Eagles through the November playoffs before shifting focus to the AFCON tournament.