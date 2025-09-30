Guarani and Libertad Set for Paraguay Cup Showdown

The 2025 Copa Paraguay will showcase a headline clash on Wednesday, according to ABC Color. Guarani, the inaugural champion in 2018, will face Libertad, the tournament’s most successful club with three titles (2019, 2023 and 2024). The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time at Deportivo Capiatá Stadium and stands out as one of the most anticipated ties of the round of 16.

Guarani enters the contest in strong form, sitting atop the Clausura standings and hoping to extend that momentum. Libertad, though shaken by recent results, remains a powerhouse with the quality to advance once again. The winner will move on to face River Plate in the quarterfinals, after River eliminated Resistencia in a penalty shootout.

Earlier in the day, 12 de Octubre of Itauguá, the only team from the Primera B still alive, will meet Tacuary at Independiente Stadium in Campo Grande at 4:30 p.m. On Thursday, Sportivo Trinidense will clash with Nacional in San Lorenzo, with the winner set to play either 12 de Octubre or Tacuary in the next round.

The final round-of-16 fixture will take place on October 7, when Cerro Porteño meets Sol de América in Itauguá. The match was rescheduled due to the conclusion of the División Intermedia, where Sol remains active. Meanwhile, one quarterfinal is already confirmed: Tembetary versus 2 de Mayo. Tembetary shocked Olimpia, while 2 de Mayo knocked out Minga Guazú. The competition continues to deliver surprises, keeping the excitement alive deep into the knockout stages.