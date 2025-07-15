Gremio Hit by Major Blow Ahead of Sudamericana Playoff Against Alianza

According to reports from Brazil and echoed by Peruvian media, Gremio will be without Martin Braithwaite for the first leg of their 2025 Copa Sudamericana playoff clash against Alianza Lima. The Danish forward, formerly of FC Barcelona, has been ruled out due to an ankle injury and will not feature in Wednesday’s match at Matute.

Braithwaite, 34, had become a key figure for the Porto Alegre side, contributing 21 goals and five assists in 46 appearances. His absence represents a significant setback for coach Mano Menezes, who also won’t have João Pedro, Rodrigo Ely, João Lucas, Gustavo Cuéllar, or Christian Olivera available due to injuries and physical issues.

Alianza Lima, under the guidance of Néstor Gorosito, will try to take full advantage of Gremio’s depleted squad in the first leg, set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. local time at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium. The Peruvian side has shown clear signs of improvement this season and hopes to continue their continental run in front of a packed home crowd.

Despite Gremio’s storied history—including three Copa Libertadores titles—the Brazilian giants arrive in Lima under pressure and with doubts surrounding their depth. Alianza, meanwhile, aims to make home advantage count before the decisive return leg in Brazil.