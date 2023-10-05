Gravenberch scored his first goal for Liverpool. Klopp to say about it

The head coach of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, commented on Ryan Gravenberch's first goal for the Reds, which was scored in the match against "Royal Union" (2:0).

"He's an exceptional lad, and I'm delighted for him. His time at Bayern wasn't the end of the world; he played 35 matches, which is quite commendable for a young player. But now he can find his rhythm, and you can see it when he has the ball. When we can position him correctly, he's exceptional. Everyone is thrilled for him. Perhaps it wasn't the most challenging goal he has ever scored in his career, but a goal is a goal. They all count the same," Jurgen Klopp said on the BBC broadcast.

"Liverpool" has secured six points in the first two rounds of the Europa League group stage.