Gorosito, Guerrero and Zambrano Suspended After Heated Clash With Referee

The Peruvian Football Federation has issued a one-match suspension to Néstor Gorosito, Paolo Guerrero, and Carlos Zambrano following a controversial incident during Alianza Lima’s match against Cienciano on May 2. As reported by La República, the decision, outlined in the League 1 disciplinary bulletin, is considered preliminary, pending a broader investigation.

Cienciano claimed a 1-0 victory in the tense fixture at Matute, with Christian Cueva scoring from the spot after Zambrano committed a late foul and received a second yellow card. Guerrero was sent off shortly after for protesting the call. Head coach Néstor Gorosito also saw red after repeated complaints and for leaving the technical area mid-match, allegedly making gestures toward referee Bruno Pérez.

In addition to the individual suspensions, the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium is now under disciplinary review due to the conduct observed during the game. Final rulings are expected in the coming days.

Alianza Lima’s next fixture is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, against Atlético Grau at the Estadio Nacional.