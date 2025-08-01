Gonzalo Montes Leaves Universidad de Chile, Joins Montevideo City Torque as Star Signing

After a turbulent six-month spell at Universidad de Chile, midfielder Gonzalo Montes has returned home to Uruguay to reboot his career. As reported by RedGol, the 30-year-old was officially unveiled Thursday night as a marquee signing for Montevideo City Torque, marking a fresh start after falling out of favor with coach Gustavo Álvarez.

Montes had joined La U from Huachipato amid criticism and never found his footing, making 21 appearances with just one goal and one assist. Struggling under pressure and short on minutes, he ultimately parted ways with the club, freeing up a foreign player slot.

Montevideo City Torque seized the moment, using U de Chile's interest in Sebastián Rodríguez to orchestrate a swap. The club welcomed Montes warmly on social media, calling him “a player to watch,” and confirmed he’s already training with the squad ahead of a potential debut this weekend.

With Montes gone, U de Chile turns its focus to Monday’s league match against Cobresal, hoping their roster moves pay off.