Golf at the 2024 Olympics. Where and when to watch the competition

On Thursday, August 1, 2024, the golf competition will commence at the Olympic Games, continuing until Sunday, August 4.

The golf tournaments of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris are scheduled to take place at Le Golf National in Guyancourt. Sixty golfers will compete across four rounds for the title of Olympic champion. The course comprises a total of 72 holes. The competitor with the fewest strokes will be declared the winner, adhering to the standard rules of golf.

Where and When to Watch

NBC Universal has acquired exclusive broadcasting and streaming rights for the 2024 Summer Olympics, including golf. All rounds will be available on the Peacock channel with a subscription. Additionally, coverage will be provided on NBC, Golf Channel, and USA Network.

The first round will begin on Thursday, August 1, with all playing days starting at 9:00 AM Central European Time.

