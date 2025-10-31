Goa vs NorthEast United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - November 1, 2025

One of the headline fixtures of the third round of the Indian Super Cup will take place this Saturday in Margao, as local side Goa welcome NorthEast United to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. I’m backing a bet on goals in this clash, with a strong chance for a winning outcome.

Match preview

Last season, Goa powered their way to the Indian Super Cup final, where they left Jamshedpur with no hope, firing three unanswered goals past their rivals. In the current campaign, Goa have again showcased their class in the opening two matches, collecting the maximum points possible.

First, Goa dispatched Jamshedpur at home with a 2-0 victory, then last weekend overwhelmed Inter Kashi 3-0, also on home turf. However, in the more prestigious AFC Champions League 2, Goa have struggled, currently sitting at the bottom of their group after three rounds. The Indian club has yet to earn a point, most recently losing at home to Al-Nasr (1-2).

As for NorthEast United, last time out in the Indian Super Cup, they bowed out at the quarterfinal stage, losing to Jamshedpur in a penalty shootout. However, the summer saw NorthEast bounce back in style, claiming the Durand Cup. In the final, they thrashed Diamond Harbour 6-1.

In the ongoing Indian Super Cup, NorthEast United sit second in Group B after two games. In the opener, the Guwahati side drew 2-2 at home with Inter Kashi, then shared the points with Jamshedpur despite leading 2-0 in the first half.

Probable lineups

Goa : Tiwari, Herrera, Jhingan, Carboudon, Nemil, Patre, Rabih, Sangwan, Tavor, Drazic, Timor.

: Tiwari, Herrera, Jhingan, Carboudon, Nemil, Patre, Rabih, Sangwan, Tavor, Drazic, Timor. NorthEast United: Singh G., Tlang, Singh S., Zabaco, Singh N., Andy, Nunez, Muthu, Samperio, Gogoi, Ajaraiye.

Match facts and head-to-head

In their last six head-to-head encounters, Goa haven’t managed a single win, though they’ve only lost once

Both teams have scored in 9 of the last 10 matches between them

The "Over 2.5 goals" bet has landed in just one of the last four meetings

Prediction

Given the head-to-head stats, where both teams tend to find the net, our recommendation for this clash is to back "Both teams to score".