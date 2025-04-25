Glasner sets goal for Crystal Palace's FA Cup final appearance

Tomorrow, Crystal Palace is set to play one of the most crucial matches of the season, as the "Eagles" will face Aston Villa in the battle for a spot in the FA Cup final. The head coach of the London team, Oliver Glasner, does not hide his ambitions.

Details: For Glasner, reaching the final is a clear objective, but at the same time, he urges his team to take the upcoming opponent seriously, as they are quite formidable.

Quote: "Obviously, the goal is to win the game and reach the final. It's a big game for us, but it's not so important what it means to me personally. For me as an individual, if we win, it will be the third consecutive final I can participate in. Twice with Eintracht, and now with Crystal Palace. But before talking about the final, we have to focus on the semi-final against Aston Villa. They are in great form. I think they've won eight of their last ten matches, just losing to PSG away, and then at the Etihad on Tuesday. Moreover, their entire squad is available," Glasner stated at the press conference.

