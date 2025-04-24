Carragher confident Mateta will rise from Crystal Palace

French striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored 30 goals in the last two seasons for Crystal Palace, which is certainly a lot for a player from such a team. But Jamie Carragher is confident that he won't stay long with the "Eagles."

Details: The expert emphasized that Mateta has already outgrown Crystal Palace's level, and teams competing for a spot in the Champions League will undoubtedly take notice of him.

Quote: "I think other clubs will be looking at him. I don't like to say this because Crystal Palace fans will understandably be upset. But in the last two seasons, he's been more than just a player, scoring real goals. Can he step up to the next level, to teams vying for the Champions League? Crystal Palace is a level below, a typical mid-table team. I think he's brilliant," Carragher said in the Sky Sports studio.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Arsenal was interested in the 27-year-old forward, but Crystal Palace is keen to keep their star player.