The work of Oliver Glasner and Cesc Fabregas this season has attracted the attention of several elite clubs, and one of them could soon take charge of a German giant.

Details: According to Sky Sports, these two specialists are the frontrunners for the RB Leipzig job, with the club searching for a new head coach since late March. While negotiations have taken place with a number of candidates, Glasner and Fabregas top the Bulls’ priority list.

The source reports that initial talks have already been held, and both coaches have shown early interest in leading RB Leipzig. The club is also preparing a plan B in case negotiations collapse, but there is a strong belief that one of these two managers will guide the Bulls next season.

Reminder: It was previously reported that the German powerhouse is also considering Thierry Henry for the head coach position.