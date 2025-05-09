Girona head coach Míchel Sánchez hospitalized due to health issues

Girona's head coach Míchel Sánchez has been admitted to the hospital and is currently under medical supervision. The club's official Instagram account reported the news.

It has been stated that Míchel Sánchez was hospitalized due to unspecified health concerns and is now in the hospital. As a result, he will be forced to miss Girona's upcoming La Liga match against Villarreal.

"Girona FC coach Michel Sanchez has been hospitalized due to a health issue. He is under medical observation as a precaution and is progressing favourably. He is receiving appropriate care, and we expect his recovery in the coming days," read the club's official statement.

This information was also confirmed by Míchel himself, who published a statement on his own Instagram page.