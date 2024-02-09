Girl of the Day. Thiago Silva's charming wife, for whom the footballer had to apologise
Football news Today, 07:35
Girl of the Day. Thiago Silva's charming wife, for whom the footballer had to apologise
Belle Silva, the wife of Chelsea's defender Thiago Silva, has recently emerged as one of the most discussed figures in the English press.
This comes in the aftermath of Chelsea's defeat to Wolverhampton (2:4), where Belle Silva publicly criticized Mauricio Pochettino and called for the resignation of the head coach.
Consequently, Thiago Silva was omitted from the starting lineup in the FA Cup match against Aston Villa (3:1), and Pochettino admitted that he privately addressed the situation with the Brazilian.
Moreover, Belle is not only a vocal figure but also an epitome of beauty, as discernible from her Instagram photographs.
