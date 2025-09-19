Gignac Doubtful Again as Tigres Face Pumas Away

Tigres could once more be without their legendary striker André-Pierre Gignac as they prepare to visit Pumas in Matchday 9 of the Apertura 2025. The Frenchman has played just 112 minutes and scored one goal this season, and his availability remains uncertain, Mediotiempo reported.

The 39-year-old forward picked up a knock to his right knee in training before the midweek clash against Chivas, forcing him to miss the trip to Guadalajara. The club has been monitoring his recovery closely, with a final decision expected Friday before the team departs for Mexico City.

If sidelined, it would mark Gignac’s third absence of the campaign. Injuries also restricted him to only three appearances last semester, highlighting a difficult period for one of Liga MX’s most prolific scorers. Since joining Tigres in 2015, he has amassed 220 goals in 415 games and lifted 11 trophies across domestic and international competitions.

Kickoff against Pumas is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. ET) at Estadio Olímpico Universitario, with Tigres aiming to stay near the top of the standings.