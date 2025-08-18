Giant lawsuit! Diarra demands €65 million from FIFA

Last October, former midfielder Lassana Diarra scored a major victory over FIFA in the Court of the European Union, which ruled that the existing transfer regulations violate EU law in certain aspects. Now, the Frenchman is taking a bold new step.

Details: Following his triumph in the EU Court, Diarra expected FIFA and the Belgian federation to offer him a settlement. That never happened, so he is now reviving his legal battle against both organizations in a Belgian court, demanding €65 million in compensation.

Background: In 2014, Diarra unilaterally terminated his contract with Lokomotiv Moscow, but FIFA ruled that he had no valid reason for doing so and fined the Frenchman €10.5 million.

Afterwards, he received an offer from Belgian side Charleroi, but was unable to obtain a transfer certificate from his previous club. Ultimately, Diarra took FIFA to the EU Court, which determined that the transfer regulations did not comply with Union law and needed to be changed.