Ghana Premier League: Nations FC Head Coach Frimpong Manso Focuses on Victory Ahead of Bechem United Clash

Nations FC head coach Frimpong Manso has set his sights on a crucial victory as he prepares to lead the team for his first competitive assignment against Bechem United in week eight of the Ghana Premier League on Friday. Speaking exclusively to Nations FC TV, Manso acknowledged the challenges of playing at Bechem but stressed the importance of mental and physical preparation.

“Bechem is one of the difficult centres and to be able to win at Bechem, you need to work above yourself and these are things I need to let them understand although most of them have been at that venue but what it takes to get the points is what we need to let them understand,” Manso explained.

The coach highlighted the need for discipline and focus in both attack and defense. “They need to work, to fight, to make sure they defend well with the ball and it’s the most important thing we have to do well before we will be able to get the result in Bechem,” he added.

Manso also revealed that he has some insight into Bechem United’s style of play.

“I played my first match with Bechem [United] this season while head coach of Gold Stars and we won 2-1 at Bibiani. So I am playing them for the second time in the first round and I have an idea about their team,” he said.

Nations FC forward Emmanuel Annor expressed confidence in the team’s preparations.

“Going to Bechem United, preparations are going on well and it has been good so far. The players’ mentality is to get the needed victory over there,” Annor told Nations FC TV.

Nations FC have struggled for consistency this season under former coach Kassim Mingle Ocansey, collecting eight points from seven matches and sitting 12th on the Ghana Premier League standings. Bechem United, meanwhile, lie 14th with just five points and will be desperate for a win to climb out of the relegation zone.