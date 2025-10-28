ES ES FR FR
Ghana Premier League: Nations FC Appoint Frimpong Manso as Head Coach on Two-Year Deal

Football news Today, 20:55
Oyebade Oluwafemi Oyebade Oluwafemi Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Nations FC have announced the appointment of Frimpong Manso as their new head coach, signing him on a two-year deal. Aboagye Dacosta has also been named as his assistant, joining the coaching team as the club looks to improve its performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The announcement comes shortly after the club and former head coach Kassim Ocansey Mingle, along with his assistant Johnson Smith, parted ways by mutual agreement. This change followed a narrow 3–2 victory over Eleven Wonders, which marked a bittersweet moment for the team.

Speaking in an official statement, the club said:

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Frimpong Manso as Head Coach and Aboagye Dacosta as his Assistant.”

Manso is set to make his debut this weekend when Nations FC face Bechem United on Matchday 8. The Abrankese-based side are currently 12th on the league table with eight points, having secured just two wins in seven matches so far this season.

Nations FC management and fans will be hoping that the appointment of Frimpong Manso can revive the team’s form as they aim to climb the league standings in the remainder of the Ghana Premier League season.

