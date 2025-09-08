Getting ready for the match. Erling Haaland shares training photo with Norway national team

Ready to keep scoring

Norway national team striker Erling Haaland is ramping up preparations for his side’s upcoming match. The forward shared a fresh training snap on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted a photo in his Norway training kit, giving fans a glimpse of his hard work during the team session.

As a reminder, Norway are set to face Moldova at home on September 9. In the first fixture of the current international break, Norway took on Finland and secured a 1-0 victory, thanks to a decisive goal from Haaland.

At the moment, Norway enjoy a perfect record in the current qualifiers, boasting four wins from four, including a notable triumph over Italy. This run keeps their hopes alive for direct qualification to the World Cup.

It’s worth noting that Haaland had an unpleasant incident yesterday—a door on the team bus struck him, forcing the striker to receive stitches.