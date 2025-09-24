RU RU ES ES FR FR
Getting ready for the match. Arturo Vidal shares new training photo from Colo-Colo

Another game approaches
Football news Today, 06:08
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Arturo Vidal works with the ball during Colo-Colo training Photo: https://www.instagram.com/colocolooficial / Author unknown

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is determined to help his team secure a positive result in their upcoming fixture. The midfielder shared a new photo from a club training session on his Instagram page.

Vidal reposted a publication from Colo-Colo's official account. In the photo, the Chilean is seen at the club's training base, sporting his training kit. The post is also captioned with the phrase “Together on Friday 💪🏻⚪️⚫️”.

It's worth noting that in the early hours of Saturday, September 27, the club will play another match in the Chilean championship. Colo-Colo will host Deportes Iquique at home. Vidal's team is in desperate need of a win, having managed just two victories in their last 11 matches this season.

Overall, this season has been extremely disappointing for Colo-Colo. The team is no longer in the title race and has already crashed out of the Copa Libertadores, failing to make it past the group stage.

This season, Arturo Vidal has made 22 appearances for Colo-Colo across all competitions, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.

