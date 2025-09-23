Taking a break from football. Arturo Vidal visits a horse club and watches the races

A favorite hobby

Colo-Colo star Arturo Vidal is passionate about horses and even owns his own stable, Il Campione, where he breeds foals. The footballer shared photos and videos from his trip to the horse club on his Instagram page.

Vidal posted pictures and videos in his Instagram stories, showing the preparations his horse goes through before a race. The footage also captured moments from the actual racing event.

It's worth noting that Arturo always dreamed of owning a horse breeding farm and being involved with horses. However, in 2024, the footballer auctioned off 18 of his foals because he couldn't fully dedicate himself to the business. Despite this, he admitted that his love for horses and riding remains strong.

It's also important to mention that as a child, a 9-year-old Vidal even worked at a stable. This wasn't just a pursuit of his favorite pastime — Arturo had to earn money to help his mother support the family after his parents divorced.