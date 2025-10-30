Get well soon! Oklahoma City Thunder player Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer

The Serbian guard has started chemotherapy

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has announced that Serbian basketball player Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Details: According to Presti, Topic’s doctors are “extremely positive” about his long-term outlook. Topic has already begun chemotherapy, but there is no timetable yet for his return to the court.

