Get well soon! Oklahoma City Thunder player Nikola Topic diagnosed with testicular cancer
The Serbian guard has started chemotherapy
Basketball news Today, 17:43Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti has announced that Serbian basketball player Nikola Topic has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.
Details: According to Presti, Topic’s doctors are “extremely positive” about his long-term outlook. Topic has already begun chemotherapy, but there is no timetable yet for his return to the court.
