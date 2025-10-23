Caught in scandal! Miami Heat player Terry Rozier arrested in FBI sports betting probe

American suspected of illegal betting

Miami Heat player Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of involvement in an illegal sports betting case.

Details: According to ESPN, the FBI is conducting an investigation together with the Eastern District of New York and suspects the American basketball player of illegal sports betting activities. Bureau director Kash Patel will hold a press conference today, where he will announce further details of the investigation and name other individuals involved in the case.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning as part of an FBI sports betting gambling probe, sources tell ESPN. The Eastern District of New York and FBI director Kash Patel will hold a press conference at 10 am ET to announce arrests from investigation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2025

Miami's next game is scheduled for October 25 at 2:00 a.m. Central European Time against Memphis.

