Caught in scandal! Miami Heat player Terry Rozier arrested in FBI sports betting probe
American suspected of illegal betting
Basketball news Today, 10:14Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/TheDunkCentral/status/1981339029082964423
Miami Heat player Terry Rozier was arrested early Thursday morning on suspicion of involvement in an illegal sports betting case.
Details: According to ESPN, the FBI is conducting an investigation together with the Eastern District of New York and suspects the American basketball player of illegal sports betting activities. Bureau director Kash Patel will hold a press conference today, where he will announce further details of the investigation and name other individuals involved in the case.
Miami's next game is scheduled for October 25 at 2:00 a.m. Central European Time against Memphis.
