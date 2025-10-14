Official: USA Basketball names new head coach
Erik Spoelstra takes the helm of Team USA
Basketball news Today, 16:59Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/usabasketball/status/1978189140597326070
Recently, Steve Kerr stepped down as the head coach of the USA national team, and now his successor has been announced.
Details: Erik Spoelstra, who was part of Kerr's coaching staff at the 2024 Olympic Games—where Team USA clinched gold—has now been appointed as the head coach. He will lead the squad into preparations for the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.
As noted by USA Basketball director Grant Hill, Spoelstra's appointment is a logical continuation of the program's succession policy. It's worth remembering that Kerr himself took the reins after serving as an assistant to Gregg Popovich.
