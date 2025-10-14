Official: USA Basketball names new head coach

Erik Spoelstra takes the helm of Team USA

Recently, Steve Kerr stepped down as the head coach of the USA national team, and now his successor has been announced.

Details: Erik Spoelstra, who was part of Kerr's coaching staff at the 2024 Olympic Games—where Team USA clinched gold—has now been appointed as the head coach. He will lead the squad into preparations for the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.

As noted by USA Basketball director Grant Hill, Spoelstra's appointment is a logical continuation of the program's succession policy. It's worth remembering that Kerr himself took the reins after serving as an assistant to Gregg Popovich.

The head coach of the USA Basketball Men's National Team, Erik Spoelstra! 🇺🇸 #USABMNT pic.twitter.com/qxhPN6zSOv — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) October 14, 2025

