Germans back on top! Germany claims second EuroBasket gold after dramatic win over Turkey in the final

Germany now holds the title of reigning world and European champions

On Sunday, September 14, in Riga, Latvia, the men's EuroBasket final took place. The national teams of Turkey and Germany faced off to decide who would take home the gold medals.

The clash was fiercely contested, but in the final quarter, fortune favored the Germans. In a pivotal moment, Sengun missed a three-pointer, leaving Turkey with no chance to recover. The game ended with a score of 88-83.

GERMANY ARE WORLD AND EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS 🏆🇩🇪#EUROBASKET pic.twitter.com/Im4fvTOoYZ — FIBA EuroBasket (@EuroBasket) September 14, 2025

Interestingly, this was only the second time in Turkey's history that they reached the final of the tournament. Back in 2001, they lost the decisive match to Yugoslavia. Their last major achievement came at the 2010 FIBA World Cup on home soil, where they again fell short in the final, this time to Team USA.

This is the second time in history that Germany has won the EuroBasket (the first was in 1993). It's worth noting that Alex Mumbru's squad are also the reigning world champions.