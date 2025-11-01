German-Algerian prodigy Elias Benkara called up for November

Elias Benkara's selection is patriotic.

Friendly matches for African nations, in preparation for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, will take place in a few days. For Algeria, the focus is on concentration. To strengthen the Algerian team, a new player has been announced. Borussia Dortmund's central defender, Elias Benkara, at just 18 years old, could realize his dream by joining the Algerian national team.

According to sources close to the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), he is on coach Vladimir Petkovic's extended squad list for two friendly matches in November. These are the matches scheduled against Zimbabwe on November 13 and against Saudi Arabia on November 18 in Jeddah.

The central defender, standing at 1m93, decided to represent Algeria, his country of origin, without needing to change his sporting nationality, as he had never played for the German youth teams.