A move to a new team.

Georges Mikautadze spent the past few seasons in France, but now the player is seeking a fresh challenge and is set to join one of Spain’s top clubs.

Details: According to insider Fabrizio Romano, Mikautadze will continue his career at Villarreal, with the transfer confirmed by his trademark "here we go." He will soon undergo a medical, and the Yellow Submarine will pay Lyon €30 million for his services.

Last season, Mikautadze made 49 appearances for Lyon, scoring 18 goals and providing 11 assists.

Villarreal started this season with two victories, first defeating Real Oviedo 2-0 and then crushing Girona 5-0.

Reminder: EU Sports Commissioner Glen Micallef, in light of reports about the Serie A match between Milan and Como being played in Australia and the La Liga clash between Barcelona and Villarreal taking place in the USA, called such moves a “betrayal” of European fans.