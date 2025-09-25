Gallardo Sends Cautionary Message to River After Costly Exit

Marcelo Gallardo delivered a firm message following River Plate’s elimination against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. Though calm in tone, the coach stressed that his players’ lapses in focus were decisive in the defeat. “When the level of attention drops, things slip away from you. In these kinds of series, you can pay dearly,” he warned in his post-match remarks from Brazil.

River had controlled much of the first half, taking the lead and even unsettling the Brazilian side. But in the second half, mistakes and lack of concentration shifted the momentum entirely. Gallardo emphasized that these shortcomings must be corrected if the team wants to compete at the highest level: “That’s where we need to focus to be a reliable team. These things cannot happen. We have to grow as a team.”

He avoided naming individual players, directing his comments toward the squad as a whole. “In tight series, the difference often comes down to concentration. On the pitch, there weren’t clear differences between us and them,” he explained.

The coach admitted he left with frustration, particularly because River had chances to secure the tie. “It’s frustrating because we let slip a match we could have won early. I think we played a good first half,” Gallardo said, underscoring how avoidable mistakes tipped the balance in Palmeiras’ favor.