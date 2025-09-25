RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Gallardo Sends Cautionary Message to River After Costly Exit

Gallardo Sends Cautionary Message to River After Costly Exit

Football news Today, 17:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Gallardo Sends Cautionary Message to River After Costly Exit Gallardo Sends Cautionary Message to River After Costly Exit

Marcelo Gallardo delivered a firm message following River Plate’s elimination against Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores. Though calm in tone, the coach stressed that his players’ lapses in focus were decisive in the defeat. “When the level of attention drops, things slip away from you. In these kinds of series, you can pay dearly,” he warned in his post-match remarks from Brazil.

River had controlled much of the first half, taking the lead and even unsettling the Brazilian side. But in the second half, mistakes and lack of concentration shifted the momentum entirely. Gallardo emphasized that these shortcomings must be corrected if the team wants to compete at the highest level: “That’s where we need to focus to be a reliable team. These things cannot happen. We have to grow as a team.”

He avoided naming individual players, directing his comments toward the squad as a whole. “In tight series, the difference often comes down to concentration. On the pitch, there weren’t clear differences between us and them,” he explained.

The coach admitted he left with frustration, particularly because River had chances to secure the tie. “It’s frustrating because we let slip a match we could have won early. I think we played a good first half,” Gallardo said, underscoring how avoidable mistakes tipped the balance in Palmeiras’ favor.

Related teams and leagues
Palmeiras Palmeiras Schedule Palmeiras News Palmeiras Transfers
River Plate River Plate Schedule River Plate News River Plate Transfers
Copa Libertadores Copa Libertadores Table Copa Libertadores Fixtures Copa Libertadores Predictions
Related Team News
River Confident of Securing Subiabre Before U-20 World Cup Football news Yesterday, 20:50 River Confident of Securing Subiabre Before U-20 World Cup
Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Abel Ferreira Calls for a Roaring Allianz and Ramps Up Secrecy Before River
Gallardo Calls for Belief Ahead of Palmeiras Clash Football news 22 sep 2025, 17:00 Gallardo Calls for Belief Ahead of Palmeiras Clash
Scandal? Benfica failed to transfer part of the fee for Richard Ríos from Palmeiras on time Football news 20 sep 2025, 10:19 Scandal? Benfica failed to transfer part of the fee for Richard Ríos from Palmeiras on time
Palmeiras Weighs Rotation Ahead of Fortaleza as River Rematch Looms Football news 19 sep 2025, 22:10 Palmeiras Weighs Rotation Ahead of Fortaleza as River Rematch Looms
River and Racing Set Date for Copa Argentina Quarterfinal Clash Football news 19 sep 2025, 18:55 River and Racing Set Date for Copa Argentina Quarterfinal Clash
Related Tournament News
Estudiantes Aim to Overturn Flamengo and Reach the Semifinals Football news Today, 16:25 Estudiantes Aim to Overturn Flamengo and Reach the Semifinals
Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return Football news 23 sep 2025, 20:30 Plata Cleared to Play in Libertadores Quarterfinal Return
Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez Football news 23 sep 2025, 16:00 Racing Poised to Finish the Job Against Vélez
Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras Football news 18 sep 2025, 16:05 Gallardo Sends Hopeful Message After River Loss to Palmeiras
Racing Searchs for Formula to Beat Vélez Football news 16 sep 2025, 16:05 Racing Searchs for Formula to Beat Vélez
Marchiori Cleared to Start for Vélez Against Racing Football news 15 sep 2025, 22:30 Marchiori Cleared to Start for Vélez Against Racing
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores